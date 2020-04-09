CBC Launches $2 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund for Producers

A view of Toronto, where CBC headquarters are housed, on April 1, 2020.

The broadcaster promises "immediate" development and production financing for indie content makers.

Canadian broadcaster CBC has launched a Creative Relief Fund for indie content-makers amid the COVID-19 crisis, with a $2 million pot.

The fund will offer "immediate" development and production financing for producers of original content across all genres. That includes scripted comedies and dramas, unscripted entertainment, kids and young adult programming, podcasts, play adaptations and short documentaries.

"In this time of challenge and change, we are working as quickly as we can to provide much-needed support to Canadian creators with this initiative that will immediately open up new funding across a range of storytelling,” Barbara Williams, executive vp at the CBC, Canada's public broadcaster, said Thursday in a statement.

The Canadian broadcaster is targeting aid at indie producers facing projects that were suspended in March amid the coronavirus spread, or are looking to continue developing projects to keep staff in work.

The CBC is also promising quick green lights as it invites content makers to apply for funding from today to April 24, and be notified if they are eligible from May 8.

The pubcaster earlier partnered with the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival to stream select world premieres that lost in-person cinema play due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.