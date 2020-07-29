CBS All Access Gets Programming Boost Ahead of Rebrand

The streamer is adding 3,500 TV episodes from BET, MTV, Nickelodeon and other ViacomCBS brands.

CBS All Access is getting an infusion of new programming as it preps for a rebrand in 2021.

The service will add more than 3,500 episodes from the Viacom family of networks, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. To accommodate the new programming, All Access will get a design refresh that places an emphasis on the different brands. The price is expected to stay the same, starting at $6 per month with ads.

ViacomCBS chief digital officer Marc DeBevoise said the plan is to build out the new All Access offering before launching the rebrand because "we want to have all the content in there."

A key component of that content lineup is new original programming. CBS All Access is prepping a new animated children's series, Kamp Koral, a spin off of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants. The show will premiere in 2021 and will be joined on the service by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Eventually, CBS All Access will offer a library 30,000 TV episodes and movies, which will build on its existing library of CBS programming and originals including Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight. Among the shows that will join the service are Single Ladies, Chappelle Show, Laguna Beach, Rugrats and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Not all of the programming on CBS All Access will be exclusive to the service. ViacomCBS recently agreed to license a slate of movies and TV shows to NBCUniversal's Peacock. DeBevoise says it's "not realistic nor necessary" to have only exclusive programming to build the streaming service. He points to the company's originals and live sports, including UEFA, as differentiators for All Access.

Once ViacomCBS has rebranded CBS All Access, it will launch a separate CBS TV everywhere app. The Noggin app will also continue as as standalone product for kids.

CBS All Access has been available since 2014, but the rebranded service will be part of a competitive market that includes Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+ and Hulu. Netflix remains the streaming market leader with 193 million global subscribers.