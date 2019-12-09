CBS' Historic New York Headquarters to Be Sold

The office building, located at 51 West 52nd Street at the corner of Sixth Avenue, has served as CBS’ headquarters since it was completed in 1964.

ViacomCBS will look to divest Black Rock, the New York headquarters of CBS.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement at the UBS Global TMT Summit in New York Monday.

The Eero Saarinen-designed office building, located at 51 West 52nd Street at the corner of Sixth Avenue, has served as CBS’ headquarters since it was completed in 1964. CBS also owns the CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan’s West Side.

Last year, CBS sold its Los Angeles studio, CBS Television City, for $750 million.

Viacom’s headquarters is at 1515 Broadway in Times Square. Bakish said that while the company is looking at other options to unlock value from its real estate holdings, for now the company is only committed to selling Black Rock.