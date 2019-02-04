CBS CEO Cheers Staff on "Huge Success" of Super Bowl, Despite Ratings Decline

"CBS’ production was first class, both in front of and behind the camera," Joe Ianniello said in a company-wide email.

Joe Ianniello, the interim chief executive of CBS, applauded employees for the network's coverage of Sunday's Super Bowl, which he called a "huge success."

"Very few media companies have the ability to pull together an audience of 100 million viewers with a single program like we did yesterday," he said in an internal memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "And while not everyone enjoys a defensive battle like they do an offensive one, the Super Bowl is always a cultural event, and CBS’ production was first class, both in front of and behind the camera."

Early numbers, based on a 44.9 household rating in overnight metered markets Sunday, indicated that the event was on its way toward a ten-year ratings low.

Here is Ianniello's full memo:

Hi everyone. We should all be very proud of our Company today. I certainly am.

Beyond the game, our Super Bowl platform allowed us to debut the new primetime series THE WORLD’S BEST to more than 22 million viewers, as well as another terrific highly rated special episode of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT. It also gave us the opportunity to showcase the journalism excellence of CBS News, which was highlighted by a special edition of FACE THE NATION.

Yesterday was also a huge success for our digital and streaming platforms. CBS Interactive achieved record signups for CBS All Access and record-setting live streams. And we debuted a buzzworthy new promo for CBS All Access with Jordan Peele for THE TWILIGHT ZONE, which will premiere Monday, April 1.

We were also fortunate to have teams in Super Bowl LIII from two major markets where we own stations. In Los Angeles, KCBS posted its highest Super Bowl rating ever, and Boston’s WBZ delivered its most-watched Super Bowl ever.

Our ad sales teams brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, including new record-breaking highs for 30-second spots in the game.

All of this comes in the same week that SHOWTIME announced it has passed an all-time high of 27 million subscribers, and in 2019, Simon & Schuster has already had 41 New York Times bestsellers and growing.

On Super Bowl Sunday, all parts of CBS came together in spectacular fashion. It was another great example of the strength of CBS and the quality of the people who work here. Everyone in the Company plays a role each and every day, and yesterday it was on display for the world to see.

Thank you,

Joe