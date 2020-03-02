CBS Communications Chief Dana McClintock to Leave ViacomCBS

"After 27 years in CBS Communications, I’ve had a hand in writing a variety of goodbye memos, and now it’s time for a version of my own," he wrote in a note.

Longtime CBS communications guru Dana McClintock will leave ViacomCBS mid-year.

Serving as CBS Corp. communications chief before the company’s recombination with Viacom, which closed in December, McClintock continued in his communications role across all of the CBS branded businesses that Joe Ianniello oversaw after the merger.

But with Ianniello recently saying he would leave the role of chairman and CEO of CBS and with George Cheeks appointed president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, effective March 23, McClintock in a memo said he would move on after working on the transition.

"After 27 years in CBS Communications, I’ve had a hand in writing a variety of goodbye memos, and now it’s time for a version of my own," he wrote in his memo. "It's time because the integration of the ViacomCBS communications department is well on its way, and I feel confident that we have people in place, from both companies, to set us up for success going forward. I will continue to assist in this regard right on through my last day, which will be June 30."

Added McClintock: "While some sentimentality is inevitable in times like these, I am pleased to say I feel entirely content that my CBS story is complete. From Letterman press rep to chief communications officer, I have been fortunate to participate in a media evolution that featured immense change, unimaginable challenges and rewarding success."



