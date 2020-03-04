CBS Corporate Communications Executive Kelli Raftery Exiting ViacomCBS

Her longtime boss Dana McClintock earlier in the week unveiled he would depart the merged company at the midyear point.

CBS communications executive Kelli Raftery said Wednesday that she would leave ViacomCBS in early April.

Most recently executive vp corporate communications, CBS, a role in which she has guided CBS' overall media relations and communications strategy, she is set to depart the company after the December merger of Viacom and CBS, but will stay on board until April 6.

Raftery's longtime boss Dana McClintock earlier in the week unveiled he would leave ViacomCBS at the mid-year point.

"It was important to me to be here for the early innings of the merger, but I realized over the past few months that this is the right time for me to start writing my next chapter," Raftery wrote in an internal memo.

"CBS has been my home away from home for more than 20 years, and the amazing people here have been my extended family...even my real family in one case! I have been fortunate to work across so many of our businesses — sports, entertainment, syndication, news and corporate — and I am extremely proud to have been a part of something very special for so many years," she wrote. "I will always cherish my time and memories here."

ViacomCBS, led by CEO Bob Bakish, has seen some departures and job cuts as management continues the integration of the two companies. The merged firm recently raised its cost savings target from the merger from $500 million to $750 million.