'CBS Evening News' Taps Jay Shaylor as Exec Producer

Shaylor joins CBS from CNN's 'The Situation Room.'

CBS News has named Jay Shaylor executive producer of the company's flagship evening newscast, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell. He will start at the broadcast network in October, based in Washington D.C.

Shaylor joins CBS News from CNN, where he had been executive producer of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, one of the cable news channel's signature daytime news programs. Before CNN he was the senior producer on ABC's Good Morning America.

Shaylor takes over the broadcast from Kim Godwin, who had been helming the program on an interim basis.

He joins the Evening News as the broadcast undergoes a notable transformation under anchor Norah O'Donnell. O'Donnell took over the anchor desk in July, and will be moving the show out of the CBS Broadcast Center in New York to a new studio in Washington D.C., making it the only evening newscast to originate from the nation's capital.

CBS says that the Evening News will move to Washington "later this fall."