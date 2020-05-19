‘CBS Evening News’ Wiped Out in Half of Country by Technical Glitch

The Norah O’Donnell-anchored newscast, which originates from Washington, is usually transmitted through a New York control room, but that facility has been shut for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A technical glitch in CBS’ Washington control room on Tuesday wiped out the broadcast of CBS Evening News on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

The Norah O’Donnell-anchored newscast, which originates from Washington, is usually transmitted through a New York control room, but that facility has been shut for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, for the past two months, CBS Evening News has been sent to the country through a Washington control room, which had technical difficulties and no backup on Tuesday.

Instead of O’Donnell’s newscast, local stations showed a feed of the CBSN streaming service.

The evening news was expected to run at its traditional time in the Mountain and Western time zones, CBS said.