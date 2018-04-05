CBS Films Acquires Election-Hacking Book 'Russian Roulette'

The recently published New York Times best-seller was written by Michael Isikoff and David Corn.

CBS Films has acquired the U.S. election-hacking book Russian Roulette.

The recently published New York Times best-seller, written by Michael Isikoff and David Corn, chronicles the connections between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin; the hacking of the 2016 U.S. election by Moscow; and the investigators, counterintelligence officers and journalists working to maintain order and bring those responsible to justice.

Nick Wechsler (American Assassin) will produce, with Isikoff and Corn executive producing. Mark Ross will oversee the project for CBS.

The deal was negotiated by Hotchkiss & Associates on behalf of the Ross Yoon Agency.

Russian Roulette is the latest Trump-inspired book getting the Hollywood treatment. Michael Wolff's explosive Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House was picked up by Endeavor Content and is being shopped as a series, with Jay Roach signed on to direct.