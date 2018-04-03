CBS Makes First Viacom Merger Proposal

The companies had in February said they would form independent committees of their board to explore a recombination.

CBS Corp. has shared its first merger proposal with Viacom, kicking off negotiations between the two entertainment companies controlled by the Redstone family that could recombine them 12 years after their separation.

The proposal was submitted by an independent committee of the CBS board to an independent committee of Viacom's board. The companies had in February said they would form independent committees of their board to explore a recombination.

A source said the proposal included a first suggested valuation for Viacom, which could not immediately be learned, and plans for the leadership structure of the combined company, which also weren't immediately clear. Analysts have long said they expect CBS to put only a small premium on Viacom compared to the latter's stock market valuation.

Wall Street observers have also suggested different leadership set-ups for the merged entity – many believe CBS Corp. is offering that chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves run it with those same titles, but some have also suggested Moonves could serve as chairman, with Viacom CEO Bob Bakish reporting to him as CEO. CBS Corp. COO Joseph Ianniello is also expected to feature prominently in the leadership ranks, with some observers suggesting he could remain Moonves' No. 2 executive after the deal.

The companies won't release details of the initial CBS offer publicly, but analysts expect them to wrap up negotiations one way or another before their planned quarterly earnings reports in early May.

Viacom and CBS vice chair Shari Redstone, the daughter of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone, early this year renewed her push for a recombination. In late 2016, the companies had also held talks about a deal, but ended them, with Viacom's valuation being a key issue of disagreement.

Consolidation among Hollywood giants has since gained steam though, with the Walt Disney Co. in December unveiling a $52.4 billion deal to acquire large parts of 21st Century Fox.

Viacom's market value has been at around $13.0 billion, with CBS' at around $19.7 billion. Viacom has made the argument that the turnaround efforts and improvements made under Bakish should earn it a premium valuation.

"With Viacom [stock] down 2 percent year-to-date and CBS down 12 percent, we think investors ... believe Viacom will be merged at a premium," RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a March 27 report. "There are arguments on either side, and we conclude that Viacom will likely get some premium because: 1.) CBS management cares more about control than price (within reason), and wants to get the deal done and move on; 2.) it arguably helps avoid shareholder lawsuits; and 3.) it compensates Viacom for the impact of turnaround efforts."

J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani in a recent report wrote: "New Viacom is not the old Viacom," adding: "Executives and agents we met with were notably more positive on working with Viacom, describing the tone and tenor of the company as completely different. Viacom cable networks and Paramount were said to be easier to do deals with and were also more talent friendly."

Analysts have estimated that cost synergies in a CBS-Viacom combination could reach $500 million-$750 million or more. Cahall calls CBS shares "a compelling buy" at the current prices and his preferred way for investors to play the CBS-Viacom deal. "We think deal-related downside risk, including a higher premium, is pretty limited," he explained. "Even with a [sector standard] 30 percent premium for Viacom and 3 percent operating expenditures synergies, we estimate 23 percent upside to CBS shares."