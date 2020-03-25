'CBS This Morning's' Anthony Mason Working From Home After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

The host, who joined Wednesday's edition of the show from his Manhattan apartment, said he was "self-quarantining" after a family member displayed one of the possible coronavirus symptoms, a loss of taste and smell.

The longtime CBS News journalist, who joined Wednesday's edition of the show via video from his New York City home, said he was "self-quarantining" after he had contact with a family member who displayed one of the latest, possible coronavirus symptoms, a loss of taste and smell, but has not yet tested positive for the virus.

"With New York now being the epicenter of this thing, 26,000 cases, nearly half the cases in the country, you can't be too careful," Mason told fellow CBS This Morning hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, sitting at the morning show's in-studio desk. "So we made the choice to be as careful as we could be, and that's why I'm at home."

"I'm self-quarantining. I've had contact with a family member who has not tested positive but has one of the symptoms that could be coronavirus." -- @AnthonyMasonCBS

Mason is just the latest host to work from home due to concerns about the coronavirus, joining Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Today's Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker and The View's Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain.

Roberts announced Tuesday that she would be hosting from home on her doctor's recommendation due to her personal medical history. The host previously battled myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood and bone marrow disease, and had a bone marrow transplant.

CBS This Morning is currently broadcasting from the vacant Late Show With Stephen Colbert set at the Ed Sullivan Theater. Colbert's late-night show aired dispatches from the host's home last week and is on a prescheduled hiatus this week.

The move came after at least six CBS News employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and two network buildings in New York City had to close after staffers who worked out of those locations tested positive for the disease. Employees who may have been in direct contact with the infected staffers were also asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for 14 days.