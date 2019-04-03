'CBS This Morning' Co-Host Bianna Golodryga Leaving CBS News

Golodryga only recently joined as the show's co-host.

CBS This Morning co-host Bianna Golodryga is leaving the show and network after only a short stint as the show's fourth co-host, a role she took on in October.

"Bianna Golodryga has decided to leave the network," a CBS News spokesperson said Wednesday. "We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Golodryga's departure was expected, based on news reporting that the network would not confirm, and she had recently been absent from the show she hosted with Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson.

Golodryga's addition to the show was made by CBS News president David Rhodes, who recently made way for Susan Zirinsky, a longtime network veteran who is said to be in the midst of several major decisions about programming talent.

Before joining the show's cast, Golodryga had served as a reporter and fill-in host since 2017. She joined the network after stints at ABC News, Yahoo News and CNBC.

Golodryga is expected to remain as a CNN contributor, a duel role she has held.

More changes are expected for CBS News' morning show, which has lagged behind rivals on NBC and ABC News. Dickerson is considered likely to move to a role on the Sunday evening magazine show 60 Minutes, though no moves have been announced.

King is expected to soon ink a deal to remain with CBS News and continue her central role on the morning show.