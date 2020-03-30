'CBS This Morning' Team Anchors From Home "Out of an Abundance of Caution"

"The most important thing is that we continue bringing you the news, which we will do throughout this crisis," says Gayle King.

CBS This Morning anchored remotely Monday morning.

For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil each anchored the CBS News show from their respective homes. The remote move was made out of an "abundance of caution" as CBS tries to minimize the size of teams at all locations and keep employees safe.

The network will continue to evaluate the evolving situation, but says the remote broadcast is the plan for now.

"Welcome to CBS This Morning — from our house to yours," said King to open the show. "We're coming to you from each of our homes this morning because we, like you, are practicing social distancing out of an abundance of caution. Like so many Americans watching right now, we are at home."

She continued, "The most important thing is that we continue bringing you the news, which we will do throughout this crisis."

The move follows morning and late-night shows across the dial, as networks adapt to continue live TV tapings amid the global pandemic.

When closing Monday's show, Dokoupil said he will look back on this moment with some fondness, adding, "I just did a TV show from my basement with my wife [Katy Tur] working as my production assistant — that makes me smile."

While King admitted that the separation was taking some getting used to, she added, "I get it because if something happens to one of us then we all go down."

On Sunday, the network lost one of its own when CBS News journalist Maria Mercader, who had a hand in much of the network’s coverage of foreign and domestic breaking news for three decades, died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.