Former CBS News Chief David Rhodes Consulting With Spotify on Podcast Programming

Spotify has tapped two industry veterans to help build out its roster of original podcast programming.

Former CBS News chief David Rhodes is consulting with the music streaming giant on news programming and Facebook executive Amy Hudson has joined the staff full-time to build out a slate of sports podcasts, a Spotify spokesman confirmed, declining to comment further.

Spotify, which built its business as a subscription-based music streaming service, has been moving aggressively into the podcasting space in recent months as it seeks to broaden out from music to the broader audio market. The company, under the leadership of CEO Daniel Ek and content chief Dawn Ostroff, has made several acquisitions, including studios Gimlet Media and Anchor, and appointed Liz Gateley to lead creative development on original podcasts.

The company's early slate of originals has focused on entertainment programming including the in development I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon, talk show Unbothered with host Jemele Hill and The Joe Budden Podcast. It has also inked an expansive deal with Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground for a slate of original podcasts.

With Rhodes, Spotify is bringing in a veteran newsman to help it it expand its news offerings. (Gimlet already produces daily show The Journal. in conjunction with the Wall Street Journal.) A former Fox News executive, joined CBS News in 2011 and left his role as president earlier this year to make way for the leadership of Susan Zirinsky. His tenure at the broadcast network was mixed, and Zirinsky has moved quickly to reshuffle some of the network's flagship shows.

Hudson, for her part, most recently led North American sports media partnerships for Facebook, which as part of its video push live streams some MLB games for free for its users. She also previously worked at Turner Sports. According to her LinkedIn, she joined Spotify in July to lead its sports podcasting efforts.

