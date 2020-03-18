CBS News to Film Morning Show From 'Late Show's' Ed Sullivan Theater

Network president Susan Zirinsky thanked executive producer Chris Licht and "the Colbert crew."

Last Wednesday, CBS News president Susan Zirinsky announced the temporary closure and cleaning of two network buildings in New York City due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But she said that she expected both buildings to reopen Monday of this week.

In a new memo Wednesday morning, however, Zirinsky told staffers that the buildings will not be opening.

"We all have to make daily adjustments to our lives during this health crisis," she wrote. "In an abundance of caution, ViacomCBS is temporarily moving operations out of the Broadcast Center/555 Building and diversifying locations. This applies to all CBS divisions, including Sports, WCBS TV, COE operations and, of course, CBS News."

Starting Thursday, the network's morning show — CBS This Morning — will broadcast from The Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Zirinsky thanked Late Show executive producer Chris Licht "and the Colbert crew who will be handling all technical operations out of the Ed Sullivan Theater."

She also provided an update on the six CBS News employees who have tested positive for the virus.

"Many of you have asked about our colleagues who are sick," Zirinsky wrote. "We’re all deeply concerned about those who have contracted COVID-19 and thinking of them as they recover. We have not had any confirmed cases beyond what we shared on Monday, although we await the results of a few more tests."

Speaking broadly about the network's coverage of the outbreak, she said, "There has never been a bigger story impacting every community in our country and across the globe in our lifetime. It touches everyone. Covering the pandemic every day — every development, with the right tone, context and comprehensive, fact-based reporting — this is our critical mission. You are rising to this challenge, day and night. Thank you to your commitment to the public. Thank you for your sensitivity to the story and to each other during these times."