Judy Tygard Tapped to Run CBS Newsmagazine '48 Hours'

New CBS News president Susan Zirinsky ran Saturday’s No. 1 non-sports program for decades, while she also helmed breaking news. When she was tapped as president, it was widely assumed that Tygard would move into the role Zirinsky vacated.

Judy Tygard has been promoted to senior executive producer of CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours. The announcement came Wednesday from CBS News president Susan Zirinsky. Tygard has been a senior producer on the program since 2005, and has been running the show day-to-day since Zirinsky was tapped in January to head CBS News.

"Judy Tygard is one of the best producers in all of television and an excellent leader,” Zirinsky said in a statement. “She lives and breathes 48 Hours. As an innovative senior producer, she’s expanded the franchise into new areas and will continue to push 48 Hours into the future.”



Zirinsky has a number of personnel moves to iron out. Last week she named Diana Miller as executive producer of CBS This Morning. Miller was a senior producer on the program and had been running the show since the departure of Ryan Kadro last December. Meanwhile, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that CBS News executives are close to a contract extension with Gayle King. And Zirinsky also may make changes at CBS Evening News, which, like all of the network’s daily broadcasts, has shed viewers amid talent changes.

Zirinsky ran 48 Hours, which is Saturday’s No. 1 non-sports program, for decades, while she also helmed breaking news. When she was tapped as president, it was widely assumed that Tygard would move into the role Zirinsky vacated.



“48 Hours is in my DNA,” Tygard said. “I joined as a producer in season two. We’re now in our 32nd season. I’m so proud of the work we do shining a light on the criminal justice system.”