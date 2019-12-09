Richard Huff Upped at CBS News

Huff, a writer and editor at the New York Daily News before joining the news division's communications teams, adds vice president title.

Richard Huff has been promoted to vice president, CBS News communications. Huff has been at CBS News since 2012, when he made the jump from a nearly two-decade career in journalism, most recently as TV editor of the New York Daily News.

During his time at CBS News he’s led press strategy for the iconic CBS Sunday Morning and newsmagazine 48 Hours, where he worked closely with now CBS News president Susan Zirinksy. He’s also been instrumental in the news division’s crisis communications needs of the last few years.

Huff has also written several books, including volumes on reality TV and stock car racing. He moonlights as an EMT in New Jersey, where he lives. And he’s been recognized with multiple awards as an EMT educator.

His time as a journalist – he also did earlier stints at Variety and The Hollywood Reporter – means he’s well-known to many of the reporters working on the TV beat.

He’s raised two children with his wife and he believes that most of life’s crisis situations can be surmounted with a little advice from Blue’s Clues – “stop, breathe and think.”