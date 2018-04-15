CBS News Publishes Erroneous Barbara Bush Obituary

It was announced earlier Sunday that the former First Lady was in "failing health."

Following news Sunday morning that former First Lady Barbara Bush, 92, would be foregoing future medical treatment CBS News erroneously published her obituary, the Sacramento Bee first reported.

Former president George W. Bush released a statement Sunday morning announcing his mother's "failing health" and stating that she had decided not to seek additional medical treatment and instead will focus on comfort care."

The CBS News story reportedly read, "DO NOT PUBLISH - Former first lady Barbara Bush d*es at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH," and was likely published by result of an error.

Bush's husband, George H.W., served as the 41st President of the United States from 1989-1993. The two met when they were 16 years old and have been married since 1945. While serving as First Lady she pushed for universal literacy and established the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy