CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan Signs With CAA

The reporter is a regular fill-in anchor for 'CBS This Morning.'

CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan has signed with CAA.

Duncan's reporting appears on CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, 48 Hours and CBS Sunday Morning. She also serves as a regular fill-in anchor for CBS This Morning.

Duncan's reporting has covered #MeToo movement-era stories on R. Kelly, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein; the shooting deaths of four Marines and a Navy sailor in Tennessee; the 70th anniversary of D-Day and Normandy and a host of national breaking news stories.

In 2018, she spent time in Washington D.C. covering the White House. She is a 2005 NAACP Image Award recipient, a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Club and the Black Leadership Commission on AIDS.