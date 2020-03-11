CBS News Staff Told to Work From Home After Two Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

"Our broadcasts will continue to go on," says president Susan Zirinsky.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky told employees at the news division to work from home after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

The two employees worked in two different buildings used by CBS News. The programs that normally originate from the buildings in question will instead broadcast from other locations.

“Our broadcasts will continue to go on and we are working with every EP and CBSN and each has determined the best alternative location to originate,” Zirinsky wrote in the memo.

“We are asking that employees in both buildings work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected,” Zirinsky added. “In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with these individuals in question, and they will be asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days. At this point, we anticipate the offices will be open Monday.”