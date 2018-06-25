CBS, NFL Extend Deal to Stream Games on All Access

As part of an expanded deal, NFL on CBS games will also be streamable on mobile devices.

CBS and the NFL on Monday announced an extended, expanded deal to air games on the network's All Access streaming channel, including Super Bowl LIII.

The deal, first inked for the 2016 season, will now run through the 2022 season. Starting this season, CBS All Access subscribers will be able to watch games on mobile phones and tablets with the CBS app for iOS, Android and Windows 10, online at CBS.com and on connected devices including Roku players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon channels, according to the announcement.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” NFL Media and Business chief operating officer Hans Schroeder said in a statement.

"This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners," added CBS Interactive president and chief operating officer Marc DeBevoise.

Prior to the 2016 season deal, NFL games were blocked for CBS All Access subscribers.

Next season, CBS is scheduled to air more than 100 games, including several playoff matchups.