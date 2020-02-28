CBS Sports Signs NFL Analyst Tony Romo to Long-Term Deal

The former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has called games alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson for the past three seasons.

CBS Sports has signed its lead NFL analyst Tony Romo to a new, long-term contract, a spokesperson for CBS Sports confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Romo, a former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has called games alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson for the past three seasons. He called his first Super Bowl last year.

CBS did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Sports Business Daily's John Ourand pegged the deal at $17 million per season, which would be a record for any sports analyst.

The Romo extension also comes just as the NFL prepares to open up new TV rights negotiations later this year. ViacomCBS, which currently airs Sunday afternoon games, is looking to, at minimum, retain its current package, and locking in Romo is a sign that the company is serious about keeping its NFL rights.