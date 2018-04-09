CBS Television Studios Adds Cable, Streaming Development Executive

Storied Media Group's Whitney Berry has joined the studio as it continues to make an aggressive play in the cable and streaming space.

In a sign of the times, broadcast-focused CBS Television Studios is adding an executive to focus on its cable and streaming offerings.

Whitney Berry, most recently of Storied Media Group, has joined the studio as vp development, cable and streaming. She will report to Bryan Seabury, senior vp drama, and Kate Adler, senior vp comedy. She will work with both executives to identify new projects and opportunities to produce premum content across cable and streaming platforms.

Berry's appointment comes as the studio in the past year has ramped up programming for cable and streaming under president David Stapf. The broadcast-focused arm of CBS has multiple series on Netflix, most recently landing an order for Liz Feldman comedy Dead to Me, which joins American Vandal, Susannah Grant/Katie Couric-produced limited series Unbelievable and Debby Ryan starrer Insatiable, the latter of which moved to the streaming giant after The CW passed on the pilot last season. All told, CBS Television Studios has 13 scripted series set up at various premium cable and streaming networks (be they in development or on the air).

“We knew immediately that Whitney would be a great fit here,” Adler and Seabury said in a joint statement announcing the hire Monday. “Her background and experience in the streaming space will be a huge asset to us as we grow our slate of programming to linear cable networks and all forms of digital platforms.”

Berry most recently served as senior vp production and development. Before that, Berry headed production and development at Invention Films, at 1019 Entertainment as vp production and development. Before that, she was an associate producer on X-Men Origins: Wolverine. She started her career as an executive assistant to Nancy Meyers at Sony-based Waverly Films.