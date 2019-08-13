CBS, Viacom Strike Deal to Recombine

Shari Redstone, controlling shareholder of both companies via National Amusements, becomes chairwoman of the combined entity with a forecast $500 million in post-merger cost savings.

Thirteen years after Sumner Redstone split his entertainment empire in two, Viacom and CBS Corp. struck a deal on Tuesday to recombine, the latest in a recent rash of entertainment industry megadeals.

As expected, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish will lead the merged company as president and CEO, while CBS Corp. acting chief Joe Ianniello will become chairman and CEO of CBS where he will oversee all CBS-branded assets. CBS CFO Christina Spade will serve as CFO of the merged firm, and Shari Redstone, vice chair of both companies, will serve as chair of the combined entity, dubbed ViacomCBS Inc.

The merged company will have a library of 3,600 film titles and 140,000 TV episodes, an important set of assets as CBS All Access and Showtime OTT battle with Netflix and others and as Viacom's PlutoTV gears up to do the same. The new ViacomCBS will also boast a 22 percent share of the U.S. television audience, larger than Comcast, Disney, Fox Corporation, Discovery or WarnerMedia.

"I am really excited to see these two great companies come together so that they can realize the incredible power of their combined assets. My father once said ‘content is king,’ and never has that been more true than today," said Shari Redstone.

The companies had previously agreed on the management setup and the composition of the board of the merged company, which will bring together assets like Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central and MTV with CBS assets like Showtime and streaming offering All Access. The stock exchange ratio for the deal was the final haggling point that was resolved early in the week. The boards of both companies have approved the all-stock deal that will result in CBS shareholders owning 61 percent of the merged firm while Viacom investors get 39 percent.

Privately held National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family, is the controlling shareholder of both firms, which had twice before explored a recombination without reaching an agreement.

Consolidation to gain more scale amid competition from streaming video and technology giants has been a key focus for the entertainment sector in recent years. The CBS-Viacom deal agreement comes after Walt Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of large parts of 21st Century Fox and AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner. CBS is also understood to have offered Lionsgate $5 billion to buy its premium TV unit Starz.

Reports of the likely share ratio, along with a broader stock market decline, sent shares of Viacom down 4.9 percent to $28.53 on Monday, while CBS' stock fell 1.8 percent to $48.04.

In 2018, CNBC reported that the companies had agreed on a price ratio of 0.6135 CBS shares for every Viacom Class B share before a deal fell apart. But the ratio has likely changed this time around given where the stocks have been trading. MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson wrote in mid-July that "we are comfortable using the current ratio of 0.59 times as the base case in our merger model." And Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould more recently wrote: "Viacom’s shares have traded at an average ratio of 0.598 times the CBS price for the past 60 days, which compares with 0.590 over the past six months and 0.577 over the past year."

The two entertainment companies have operated as separate companies since their split in 2006. But Shari Redstone has touted the benefits of scale and is understood to have said at a recent event that if CBS and Viacom combine, the merged firm could look for further deals down the line.

NA has in the past said that a combination "might offer substantial synergies that would allow the combined company to respond even more aggressively and effectively to the challenges of the changing entertainment and media landscape." But in a settlement with CBS last year, it agreed not to push for a Viacom-CBS deal for a couple of years, leaving any such initiative to the companies themselves.

CBS has focused on fewer networks, mostly the CBS broadcast network and premium brand Showtime, along with offering direct-to-consumer services, such as CBS All Access. Viacom under Bakish has renewed various carriage deals with pay TV giants and looked to build new revenue streams. Earlier this year, it also acquired Pluto TV to build up a streaming business.

These updated strategies in the digital age have aligned the two firms' approaches more than in the past, some argue. "The companies are operating with similar goals in mind," said MoffettNathanson's Nathanson in a Friday report. "They both want to accelerate direct-to-consumer relationships, with CBS pursuing an SVOD approach and Viacom using Pluto to launch a global advertising VOD player. The two companies are increasing their production of premium content for both internal divisions and thirsty third-party SVOD platforms. And linear ad revenues are being helped by the development of advanced solutions and increased digital targeting."