Style Notes: Cecile Richards to Speak at Teen Vogue Summit; Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Teams Up With Dauphin

In case you missed it.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Teams With French Jewelry Brand Dauphin [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

As we are all anxiously awaiting details of the who, what, where and when of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s nuptials, Paltrow’s lifestyle content and e-commerce brand Goop has quietly teamed with the esteemed French fine jewelry company Dauphin for a retail partnership. Effective April 12, Goop will become the third U.S. retailer to carry the luxe jewelry line. Goop stores (including Goop Lab in Santa Monica) and Goop.com will offer a curated selection of Dauphin pieces, as well as an exclusive series of Dauphin x Goop rings with brilliant-cut diamonds, priced from $2,675.

Teen Vogue Reveals 2018 Summit Dates and Speakers [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Teen Vogue on Thursday announced its second annual summit (focused on political issues such as the environment and gun control) will take place June 1-3 at The New School in New York City and tickets ($249-$449) are on sale now. The three-day event will feature a slate of speakers including former vice president and avowed environmentalist Al Gore, actress-comedian Jessica Williams, famed activist Dolores Huerta (who inspired the documentary Dolores that premiered last month on PBS’ Independent Lens), outgoing Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

High Times Holding Corp. Acquires Green Rush Daily [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Since California’s legalization of cannabis in January, weed-centric business has been booming. To help pump up its online presence, Los Angeles-based High Times Holding Corp. (publisher of the tried-and-true, cannabis-focused High Times monthly magazine founded in 1974) on Thursday announced its acquisition of the three-year-old, New York-based digital publication Green Rush Daily for a cash-and-stock package valued at $6.9 million — a precursor to a High Times public stock offering expected to raise between $5 million and $50 million.