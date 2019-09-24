Cecily Strong Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The 'Saturday Night Live' star was previously with ICM Partners.

Cecily Strong has moved from ICM Partners to CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The move reunites the Saturday Night Live star with her former ICM agent Josh Pearl, who joined CAA in 2017.

Entering her eighth season on NBC's Emmy-winning sketch series, Strong's recurring impressions include Melania Trump, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Jeanine Pirro and characters such as The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party. She also previously co-hosted Weekend Update alongside Seth Meyers and Colin Jost.

Strong hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2015. Other non-SNL credits include Ghostbusters, The Boss, The Meddler, The Female Brain and The Bronze.

She continues to be managed by Brillstein.