CeeLo Green Signs With APA

The Grammy winner and former 'Voice' coach has joined the agency in all areas.

APA has signed CeeLo Green in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The singer began his musical career as a member of the Atlanta hip-hop quartet Goodie Mob in the early 1990s, then found mainstream success in 2006 by teaming up with Danger Mouse to form Gnarls Barkley, whose hit single "Crazy" was nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys. It would go on to win best urban/alternative performance, with St. Elsewhere being named Best Alternative Music Album. Four years later, Green's septuple-platinum solo single "Fuck You" (bowdlerized to "Forget You" for radio) was nominated for four Grammys and again earned him best urban/alternative performance.

Green is also known for serving as one of the four original coaches on NBC's The Voice, occupying his revolving chair for four seasons. His other screen appearances include Saturday Night Live, Anger Management, American Dad and the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show with Madonna.

In recent years, Green's discography includes the 2013 Goodie Mob album Age Against the Machine and his 2015 solo album Heart Blanche, which featured singles "Robin Williams," "Sign of the Times," "Music to My Soul" and "Work."

Green will be represented by agent Alex Chaykin at APA and continues to be repped by manager Lawrence Mestel at Primary Wave.