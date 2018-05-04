Where to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in L.A.

Kick off the pre-summer holiday with these star and city favorites.

Los Angeles is gearing up for one of its favorite holidays: Cinco de Mayo.

A few days after the weekly ritual of Taco Tuesday, the city will celebrate the holiday with a diverse set of events, from taco festivals in Downtown to the west side reigning hotspots.

To keep your options open, whether it's a taco competition, a full day of nachos or a Kentucky Derby viewing party the same day, here's a full guide to the weekend's most lavish celebrations.

Hecho in L.A.: Taco Madness (La Plaza de Artes y Culturas, 501 Main St.)

From 5 p.m. until midnight the annual festival, which served over 4,000 guests in 2017, is back for more Micheladas. Also returning is their taco competition, with Leo's Taco Truck tapped as one of the competitors.

La Cita Bar (336 S Hill St.)

They'll have their margaritas pouring, but also their make your own bloody margarita bar to drink in the company of their live Ranchera music. Insiders say to make sure to hit the dance floor and patio out back.

Las Perlas (107 6th St.)

Downtown, Las Perlas will be switching up its menu with Cinco de Mayo specials. On the drink list, expect Sino Tequila and El Silencio and a special shot deal with a can of Tecate.

Seven Grand (515 7th St.)

Within walking distance from Las Perlas, there will be a celebration with an equestrian twist. Seven Grand will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party starting at noon with its very own costume contest and Mint Julep specials.

Toca Madera (8450 3rd St.)

The favorite restaurant of stars including Michael B. Jordan, B.J. Novak and Kylie Jenner will have multiple DJ sets, stilt walkers, fire breathers, special music guests and Azunia tequila flights. And the bash is going on all day (well sort of from noon to 2 am).

Mercado (7910 3rd St. and 3413 Cahuenga Blvd.)

This happy hour hotspot is upping their menu with a special $10 La Tarea house margarita, along with their must-orders of their Michelada de mango and Mezcal, lemon infused el diablo.

Petty Cash Taqueria (7360 Beverly Blvd.)

The relatively new mid city bar is the kitchen of Chef Walter Manzke will be delivery food all day and serving their usual tangerine margaritas.

Gracias Madre (8905 Melrose Ave.)

It will be a very vegan Cinco de Drinko (as young Hollywood calls it) and here the favorite spot of Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry and Selena Gomez will be hosting their party on their patio with vegan tacos and potentially some of the best-priced beer and margaritas in the area.

The Bungalow (101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica)

Ramping up their menu with blood orange and coconut margaritas, and at their Huntington Beach location a blueberry edition, the annual soiree will have DJ MAXV along with a live performance by Mariachi Mi Jalisco.

Blue Plate Taco (1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica)

The taco-themed sister restaurant of Blue Plate Oysterette will have their famous quesadillas and farmers market nachos availabale, as well as margarita pitchers.