Where to Celebrate Rosé Day 2019 in L.A.

Toast to National Rosé Day with a glass or two at these June 8 Hollywood-industry endorsed events.

Looking for an excuse to pop open another bottle of rosé? Well, look no further as June 8 is National Rosé Day and Hollywood is all about celebrating the start of summer with a glass full of pink wine.

Singer John Legend will ring in rosé day by launching a new sparkling rosé from his wine label, LVE. Fans of Legend’s wine will be able to purchase the new pink-bubbly addition nationwide and online on Rosé Day.

For an Instagram-worthy celebration, check out the second annual Rose Day L.A., 12-8 p.m., at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, presented by Corkcicle. Guests will be served rosé in several forms along with food trucks selected by Iron Chef Marc Forgione, DJ sets and other day-time activities. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Renner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashlee Simpson, and Evan Ross were among the guests at last year’s inaugural event.

The Bodvár House of Rosés will also be throwing a National Rosé Day party from 3-6 p.m. the Marina Del Rey Hotel as actress Malin Akerman serving as host. The late afternoon event will have the rosé pouring, plus other fun activations including manicures, flower crown making, and music all set against the beautiful Marina Del Rey harbor.

For unbeatable views, rosé fans may want to head straight to the coast. The Waterfront Venice will be pouring by-the-glass and bottle selections include Bev rosé’s canned rosé, Stolpman’s 2018 Grenache, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's rosé brand — Chateau Miraval’s Cinsault Rolle, plus the crowd-favorite: a low ABV Frozé, made with house rosé, Dow White Port, fresh watermelon juice, and Red Bull.

For the eastsiders, Angelenos with an unquenchable thirst for rosé should try heading downtown. DTLA’s Baldoria is offering up complimentary bottomless rosé during their weekend brunch service. But make sure to assemble a brunch squad as each plate at Baldoria is encouraged to be shared.

For rosé fans excited to add new bottles to their collection, A-list frequented wine shop Vinovore in Silver Lake — a shop stocked exclusively with female-made and produced wines — is offering a rosé day specials. Eager shoppers will enjoy 10 percent off purchases of in-store bottles of rosé from their carefully curated selection.