How Marcel Is Bringing Old Hollywood Glamour to Atlanta

"When you come in, you feel like you’re somewhere else," Chef Ford Fry told Where Hollywood Eats. "You feel like you are in another time, in another place, and everything is over the top."

The booming film industry in Atlanta, Ga. is bringing business to restaurants all over the city, including Marcel, a 1920s-style steak house that resembles a theater more than a bistro.

With vintage photos of boxers on the walls and burgundy leather booths throughout, Marcel's envrionment aims to welcome Hollywood types as movies and television shows head southeast to film their projects.

“I think the film culture has been huge in Atlanta. They come to Marcel all the time. I mean, it’s like every Friday or Saturday night someone is filming in here,” Chef Fry told THR. “Atlanta doesn’t bombard them. I think everyone notices them and then they try to leave them alone. I think people are just pretty excited to see what’s going on and all the filming. It’s pretty new for the south.”

For Chef Fry, when it comes to serving his customers at Marcel, using quality meat is top priority. “We wanted to be the best quality in the city, no matter what it costs, no matter what we would end up having to charge,” he said. “Consistency, the highest level and consistency was the most important thing.”

But while he prides himself on his top-quality steak, his team at Marcel know that at the end of the day, it’s “just food.”

“I think our job is to provide an experience for our guests and when they leave, I want them saying, ‘Wow that was a great experience and well worth everything.’ But at the end of the day, we never really take ourselves too seriously,” he said. “It’s just food. It’s just a good time, and it’s about really providing a place for people to come and hang out and enjoy their company.”