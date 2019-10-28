STYLE

Hollywood's Best 2019 Halloween Costumes So Far

1:13 PM PDT 10/28/2019 by Lindsay Weinberg

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake; Nina Dobrev

Stars paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more with their festive garb.

Hollywood stars got spooky this weekend ahead of Halloween, bringing out their most creative and over-the-top costumes to celebrate. Some chose to dress as other artists (Nina Dobrev went as Billie Eilish; Halsey as Cher; Jessica Biel as hubby Justin Timberlake), others kept it classic in character costumes (Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette; Gabrielle Union-Wade as herself in Bring it On).

Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake in NSYNC and Justin Timberlake as a microphone.

Cardi B as a nurse

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Brian Grazer as Einstein

Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Last night’s #KISSHAUNTED show was so much fun I almost took flight

Laverne Cox as a superhero

resident goths. @marilynmanson

Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette

no tears left to cry

Don’t go breaking my heart, @jsauluck

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

Gerard Butler and Rande Gerber at the Casamigos Halloween party

Gerber and Cindy Crawford as a disco diva

Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!

Pia Miller and Patrick Whitesell at the Casamigos Halloween party 

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as I Dream of Jeannie stars

Paris Hilton at the Casamigos Halloween party 

Amber Valletta as a hippie