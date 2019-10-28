STYLE Hollywood's Best 2019 Halloween Costumes So Far 1:13 PM PDT 10/28/2019 by Lindsay Weinberg FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos (2) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake; Nina Dobrev Stars paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more with their festive garb. Hollywood stars got spooky this weekend ahead of Halloween, bringing out their most creative and over-the-top costumes to celebrate. Some chose to dress as other artists (Nina Dobrev went as Billie Eilish; Halsey as Cher; Jessica Biel as hubby Justin Timberlake), others kept it classic in character costumes (Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette; Gabrielle Union-Wade as herself in Bring it On). See the stars' best Halloween costumes of 2019. Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake in NSYNC and Justin Timberlake as a microphone. Cardi B as a nurse I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass pic.twitter.com/7cKkdDFrQC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 27, 2019 Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish Brian Grazer as Einstein Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez Liam Payne as Clark Kent View this post on Instagram Last night’s #KISSHAUNTED show was so much fun I almost took flight A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:22am PDT Laverne Cox as a superhero Halsey as Marilyn Manson View this post on Instagram resident goths. @marilynmanson A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:13am PDT Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette View this post on Instagram Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine glam team killed it @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:05am PDT Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande View this post on Instagram no tears left to cry A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 16, 2019 at 11:25am PDT Kate Beckinsale as Audrey Hepburn and Jonathan Voluck as Elton John View this post on Instagram Don’t go breaking my heart, @jsauluck A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:54am PDT Gabrielle Union-Wade as Isis, her character in Bring It On View this post on Instagram Brought It. #CaliforniaLove A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT Gerard Butler and Rande Gerber at the Casamigos Halloween party Gerber and Cindy Crawford as a disco diva Ashley Graham as Jessica Rabbit View this post on Instagram Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT Stormi Webster as mom Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala View this post on Instagram My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT Pia Miller and Patrick Whitesell at the Casamigos Halloween party Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as I Dream of Jeannie stars Paris Hilton at the Casamigos Halloween party Amber Valletta as a hippie FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lindsay Weinberg Lindsay.Weinberg@THR.com WeinbergLindsay