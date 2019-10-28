Hollywood's Best 2019 Halloween Costumes So Far

Stars paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more with their festive garb.

Hollywood stars got spooky this weekend ahead of Halloween, bringing out their most creative and over-the-top costumes to celebrate. Some chose to dress as other artists (Nina Dobrev went as Billie Eilish; Halsey as Cher; Jessica Biel as hubby Justin Timberlake), others kept it classic in character costumes (Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette; Gabrielle Union-Wade as herself in Bring it On).

See the stars' best Halloween costumes of 2019.

Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake in NSYNC and Justin Timberlake as a microphone.

Cardi B as a nurse

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass pic.twitter.com/7cKkdDFrQC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 27, 2019

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Brian Grazer as Einstein

Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Liam Payne as Clark Kent

Laverne Cox as a superhero

Halsey as Marilyn Manson

Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

Kate Beckinsale as Audrey Hepburn and Jonathan Voluck as Elton John

Gabrielle Union-Wade as Isis, her character in Bring It On

Gerard Butler and Rande Gerber at the Casamigos Halloween party

Gerber and Cindy Crawford as a disco diva

Ashley Graham as Jessica Rabbit

Stormi Webster as mom Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala

Pia Miller and Patrick Whitesell at the Casamigos Halloween party

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as I Dream of Jeannie stars

Paris Hilton at the Casamigos Halloween party

Amber Valletta as a hippie