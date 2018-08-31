Hollywood Trainer Gunnar Peterson Helps Unveil 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale and Joel Silver were among the stars at the Technogym and Rolls-Royce party held at Peterson's home.

For one summer night, celebrity fitness guru Gunnar Peterson’s Beverly Hills backyard was transformed into the ultimate body shop, for exercise enthusiasts and auto aficionados alike.

Rolls-Royce and Technogym, both purveyors of finely crafted chassis, partnered to transform Peterson’s 90210 rear lawn into a showplace for upscale, artfully honed machinery: in one corner of the yard, taught models ably demonstrated the latest state of the art workout equipment from the high-end fitness brand’s Home Wellness Design line, while in another corner, the unveiling of the eternally elite automaker’s newest model, the sleek but powerful Cullinan SUV — the first sports utility-style vehicle from Rolls-Royce — prompted just as many envious ogles.

“I have not driven it, but today I pressed my nose up against the window like a good tourist — it’s absolutely gorgeous,” said Peterson, long one of Hollywood’s favorite go-tos for physical sculpting for both personal and professional needs and a familiar face across America due to his work molding and shaping the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Peterson has enjoyed a working relationship with Rolls and frequently indulged in the “perk” of a loaner, and the memory of his very first ride on one of the fabled vehicles looms large in his memory. “I was a little kid in London, so of course, how could you not remember being in the back seat and thinking, ‘I’m in someone's living room — it's just vast!’”

An eclectic crowd assembled at Peterson's house to take in the spectacular bodywork: Kate Beckinsale, clad in a midriff-baring, shiny and vinyl-esque ensemble, greeted producer Joel Silver with a hug and kiss; former George Clooney flame Elisabetta Canalis perused the stationary bikes and treadmills, while Survivor contestant/Beverly Hills realtor Michael Yerger did some hands-on testing; NBA stars Rajon Rondo and Kevin Love towered above selfie-seeking guests; and Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea settled in by the pool house — converted into a pop-up Adidas showroom/gifting suite — near a bevy of swimsuit models cavorting in the pool.

“I have a good friend who says he likes ‘introducing extraordinary people to extraordinary people,’” Peterson told The Hollywood Reporter of his impetus to help connect the two top-shelf brands and a crowd that could appreciate them both. “I love connecting people. I like seeing people that are like-minded, that are quality driven, connect with other people that are like that: Technogym is technologically so far ahead of so many people in the fitness industry; Rolls-Royce is doing great things — I mean, SUVs have been around for a long time, and they're just now getting into that, it's not like they decided yesterday. They must have been watching the market and deciding, ‘When do we make our entrance, how do we make it?’ So it’s cool to merge these two.”