Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, Jon Bernthal Defend Bullied Child After Video Goes Viral

Quaden Bayles' mother posted a video of the 9-year-old distraught from the torment he endures from other children.

A number of stars have taken to social media to share their support and kindness after a video of a bullied 9-year-old went viral.

In the video posted Tuesday, Quaden Bayles cries as he explains to his mother that he is being tormented by other children and wants to kill himself.

His mother, Yarraka Bayles, of the Australian state of Queensland, posted the heartbreaking video to Facebook Live. It currently has more than 20 million views.

Since that time, a number of stars have shared their support and kind words for the Bayles family.

"Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you," wrote Punisher star Jon Bernthal.

Bayles was born with achondroplasia dwarfism and has undergone operations in the past due to the condition, CNN reported.

Australian native Hugh Jackman shared a message to Quaden via a video posted to social media.

"No matter what, you've got a friend in me," Jackman said. "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate. Everyone, let's just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period."

Said Mark Hamill via Twitter, "The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking."

A GoFundMe page was set up by comedian Brad Williams and as of Friday morning, it has raised almost $250,000. The purpose of the page is to fund a vacation for Quaden and his family to Disneyland.

"Let’s send a wonderful kid to Disneyland!" said Josh Gad, who shared the page.