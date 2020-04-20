Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Buble and More Team for TV Special Fighting COVID-19

Sarah McLachlan, Bryan Adams, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood and Alessia Cara will also appear from their homes on April 26 during the Canadian 'Stronger Together' broadcast event.

After the One World: Together at Home U.S. broadcast event this weekend, Canadian artists like Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara will team on April 26 for their own star-studded broadcast event in Canada to support local food banks and hospital workers battling the coronavirus.

The star-studded Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble event will also feature musical performances or appearances from their homes by Bryan Adams, Shania Twain, Sarah McLachlan, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Russell Peters, Jason Priestley and Margaret Atwood.

The TV event, to air on the CTV, CBC, Global Television and City networks, aims to support health care workers and others on the front lines to battle the COVID-19 crisis. Homegrown stars coming together to perform or appear on Canadian TV comes as Canada continues in a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Around 24 TV, radio and streaming platforms will present the commercial-free one-hour special, with viewers asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, a charity supporting food banks countrywide.

The stateside One World: Together at Home event featured appearances by Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Billie Eilish, among others.