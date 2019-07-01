Celine Dion, Tessa Thompson Among Stars at Miu Miu Resort 2020 Show in Paris

Shown at a famous Parisian horse track, the Hippodrome D’Auteuil, the collection by designer Miuccia Prada gave a nod to the Royal Ascot and the '70s.

Miu Miu’s first major resort runway production, a showing of the 2020 collection, drew a starry crowd including Celine Dion, Tessa Thompson, Aja Naomi King, Gabrielle Union, Amandla Stenberg, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Mackey, Luka Sabbat, Beanie Feldstein, Lila Moss, Kaitlyn Dever, Cailee Spainey, Nicole Richie and Laetitia Casta. Despite sweltering heat in the recent “vague de chaleur” (i.e. heat wave) in the French capital, more than 450-plus guests shuffled into the race track, which sits at the edge of the Bois de Boulogne, to watch both racehorses and models strut their stuff. A cocktail and dance party in the air-conditioned, '70s-style clubhouse followed with champagne, oysters, caviar and tuna tartare, among other delicacies.

Revamping the cement-bench stadium for one night only, the so-called Miu Miu Jockey Club took place on a wooden runway erected on the highest tier of the grandstand. But first guests were treated to an actual horse race — complete with betting via tokens distributed to attendees and paper fans to help keep them cool. Although conditions were not favorable to a steeplechase, the young thoroughbreds who were part of the exhibition race introduced the main event.

Dion, in a hot pink strapless taffeta gown by Miu Miu, was close to home at the Hippodrome, which is steps away from Villa Montmorency in Paris’ tony 16eme arrondissement, where the Canadian singer has reportedly owned a home for years. Although these days, according to the press team, she prefers to stay at the Hôtel de Crillon. Having wrapped her long-running Las Vegas show on June 8 after more than 15 years, the musician mentioned that she was looking forward to time in the recording studio.

Thompson, dressed in a black tank top and full denim skirt, acknowledged it was an evening of firsts. “It’s two birds with one stone; I had never been to a horse race or a Miu Miu show,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “I love a show that is really conceptual down to the music and location, which leaves you feeling transported.” Besides seeing friends, the actress said she had taken advantage of the bi-annual sales, or "soldes," in Paris. “I have been ‘soldes-ing.’ I didn’t bring a big bag so I think I will have to find a piece of luggage on ‘soldes.’” The actress will soon head back to work on the third season of Westworld as well as a new “passion project,” Passing, the directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall based on a novella by Nella Larsen in which she will star with Ruth Negga.

Thompson wasn’t the only racetrack newbie. Miu Miu designer Miuccia Prada told THR post-show that she wasn’t necessarily part of the horsey set, reporting that she was “not at all” a follower or fan of horse racing but that she fell in love with the location, especially the 1970s clubhouse. “I am interested in ‘conservatoirism’ [conservative dressing], a reality in life and politics, so I wanted to make a serious argument for that by referencing the Royal Ascot and its English tailoring but twist the references.”

Traditional dress shorts and pouf-sleeve suiting jackets and blouses were most obviously twisted with 1970s urban, such as multi-color patchwork suede jackets and skirts mixed with jockey-inspired tops and stacked-heel platform sandals or platform sneakers (paired with striped bobby socks) as well as 1930s bias-cut dresses (with horse and floral motifs) reworked with beading, tidy collars and puff shoulders. The looks, which included leather shorts and jackets and heavy wool knits, were topped off with double hats — a jockey cap under a prim ladies’ race day hat, for example.

Staying cool was on the mind of Los Angeles-based actresses King and Union, who did a fly-in-fly-out to see the show. Union told THR: “We loved the diversity — the collection reflects a world perspective and it was awesome, whimsical and sexy.” King (who was headed back to begin filming the sixth season of Peter Nowalk’s How to Get Away With Murder on July 15) added, “It’s so important when you take different influences into your creativity.”