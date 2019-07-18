Celine Held, Logan George Make Feature Directorial Debut With 'Topside' Drama

The veteran short filmmakers wrote and helmed the feature that stars Jared Abrahamson, Held and Derrick Stewart.

Veteran short filmmakers Logan George and Celine Held are making their feature directorial debut with Topside, which they wrote and directed for Likely Story, K Period Media, Level Forward and Red Crown Productions.

Held and George earlier directed the short film Caroline, which played at Cannes and portrayed a titular 6-year-old charged with taking care of her siblings after they're left in a car on a hot Texas day.

Topside, which stars Held, Jared Abrahamson and Derrick Stewart, follows similar territory as it portrays a 5-year-old girl who lives under the streets of New York City with her mother. After a police-mandated eviction, they are forced to flee and face the world above, threatening their future as mother and daughter.

Topside recently shot in New York City and Rochester, New York. Held and George also directed the short film Lockdown, which debuted at Sundance, before playing at SXSW.

Topside is produced by Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Kara Durrett, Jonathan Montepare, Melina Lizette, Josh Godfrey and Daniel Crown. Kimberly Steward, Adrienne Becker and Yoni Liebling executive produce, while Level Forward, K Period Media, and Red Crown Productions financed the film.

“It's been a crazy, wonderful journey researching and working on this story the last five years, and we could not be more excited by the partnership that has come together to bring it to life,” Held and George said in a statement.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for Topside.

Held and George are repped by WME and Anonymous Content.