CEO of U.K. Regulator Ofcom Stepping Down

Sharon White joined the regulator in 2015.

The CEO of the U.K.'s communications regulator Ofcom is to leave her post.

Sharon White joined Ofcom in March 2015 from the British Treasury. She is leaving to become chairman of retail giant The John Lewis Partnership and is expected to depart towards the end of the year.

“Sharon has been an outstanding chief executive for Ofcom and will be missed by the whole organization," said Ofcom chairman Lord Burns. "Under Sharon’s leadership, Ofcom has helped to deliver ultrafast broadband, widespread 4G mobile and now 5G, and became the first independent regulator of the BBC. She leaves Ofcom as a regulator with a relentless focus on the consumer interest; making sure people and businesses can get the best out of their communications services.”

Added White: “It’s been a huge privilege to lead Ofcom at a time when reliable, affordable communications have become essential. I will leave behind an organization that is dedicated in its mission to make communications work for everyone.”

The Ofcom board will now begin the process of appointing a successor.