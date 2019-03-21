Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty to Mailing Bombs to Perceived Trump Enemies

The Florida resident has been charged with mailing explosives to 16 targets, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, billionaire George Soros, several members of Congress and Robert De Niro.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc entered the plea Thursday before a federal judge in New York.

He had been scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges that he mailed explosives to 16 targets, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, billionaire George Soros, several members of Congress and Robert De Niro.

Although no bombs exploded, each new report of a device found heightened the tension in the weeks before last year's hotly contested midterm elections.

Sayoc had been held without bail since his late-October arrest in Florida.

He had been living in a van covered with Trump stickers and images of Trump opponents with crosshairs over their faces.