Chace Crawford Joins Lily Collins in Thriller 'Inheritance'

Chace Crawford, best known for his work on Gossip Girl, has joined the case of Inheritance, an indie thriller currently in production with Vaughn Stein directing.

Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Lily Collins and Patrick Warburton are on the call sheet.

The script, written by Matthew Kennedy, tells of a woman (Collins) whose father, the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful political family passes away. He leaves his daughter an envelope containing directions to a cabin where she finds an imprisoned man, opening the door to secrets that will threaten to unravel and destroy their lives and everyone around them.

Crawford is playing the woman’s brother.

Richard B. Lewis is producing the film via Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf.

Crawford made a name for himself starring with Blake Lively in six seasons of CW’s pop culture hit drama Gossip Girl. He exec produced and starred in indie comedy Undrafted and starred with Don Johnson in series Blood & Oil. He next stars in the all-star adaptation of cult comic, The Boys, and will appear in the Charles Manson drama Charlie Says.

Crawford is repped by CAA and Podwall Entertainment.