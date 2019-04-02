Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista Bring Marvel Power to STX CinemaCon Presentation

The actors showed off first-looks at '21 Bridges' and 'My Spy'.

STX isn't in the $1 billion franchise game, but the studio made it a point at CinemaCon to bring out talent from the Marvel universe and beyond.

Chadwick Boseman showed off the first footage from 21 Bridges, a crime drama in which the Black Panther star plays a detective whose police officer father was killed in the line of duty decades earlier. When eight police officers are gunned down during a robbery, Boseman makes the decision to cut off the isle of Manhattan so that the perpetrators won't be able to escape.

Boseman produced the project along with his Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Bros., and he chose it as his followup to Black Panther $1.34 billion success. Boseman shadowed LAPD and NYPD officers to prepare for the role, something that at times was challenging.

"At times it was a lot of fun hanging out with them, at other times it was horrific, some of the things you experience," Boseman said. "One of the things they talked about a lot was how the job affects them personally. How the job takes over their entire lives and I think that's an element of this film that we try to stay true to."

STX film chairman Adam Fogelson also brought out Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista after showing off a trailer for the action-comedy My Spy, about a young girl (Chloe Coleman) who is bullied at school, and manages to convince a spy (Bautista) to train her in his ways. Bautista and his young co-star got some of the biggest responses from the presentation when they talked about a swear jar they had on set.

"A lot of people were swearing, because we were able to raise $155," Coleman said.

Bautista rejoined: "More than that. I gave you like $200 myself."

Bautista, a noted dog lover, also said he disagreed with the old Hollywood adage of not working with kids or animals.

"I love kids and I love animals. I don't know whoever came up with that stupid saying it's ridiculous," said the actor.

Fogelson also showed off footage from Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman, which he described as something in between the British director's big commercial work (Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin) and his cult crime dramas (Locke, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatched). The footage leaned more heavily into the latter category, with it combining Ritchie's trademark camera flairs, love for inscrutable British accents and comedic elements that make the underworld seem rather fun. The sprawling cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam, with the latter two taking the stage after the footage.

Hunnam, who had worked with Ritchie on King Arthur, claimed the director didn't want to hire him for that film.

"Although he said he wasn't really interested in meeting me, I said, 'fuck that. I'll fly myself over and can we just have a cup of tea together.' "

Three-and-a-half hours later, they were still talking and hadn't even gotten to talk about the script.

"We discussed at great lengths the merits of the California marijuana business, which I know a small amount about," Hunnam said to laughs in the crowd.

Golding had somewhat of a similar experience on this film, though it involved whiskey — not tea — at Ritchie's house.

The STX panel also included an appearance from Diane Keaton, who showed off her senior citizens-focused Poms, about a group of women in a retirement home who decide to start a cheerleading squad.

Keaton noted that in an earlier era she had once tried out for cheerleading.

"If I show you my legs you'll see why," she said, pulling up her dress slightly to show the crowd. "They're skinny! There's no strength in these legs."

Katie Holmes brought footage for Brahms: The Boy II, the sequel to the 2016 horror hit. The footage centered on a couple and their son, who has undergone some sort of trauma and is no longer speaking. Things only get worse as they move into a large British mansion, where the boy befriends a porcelain doll, who apparently speaks to the boy.

"This was a story about a mother and her child and this evil presence that is influencing her child," said Holmes. "That is such a universal fear for every parent."