Chadwick Boseman to Star in Spike Lee's Next Movie for Netflix

'Da 5 Bloods' follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence.

Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman follow-up Da 5 Bloods, which has been picked up by Netflix.

The movie follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together. Delroy Lindo, who has previously appeared in Lee films including Malcolm X, and Jean Reno will also star.

Lee and BlacKkKlansman writer Kevin Wilmott are behind the screenplay, based on the original by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsley.

Beatriz and Lloyd Levin will produce the pic, along with Jon Kilik and Lee.

Da 5 Bloods will be Lee's first feature with the streamer, which is also behind the series adaptation of his 1986 movie She's Gotta Have It.

Boseman, who is repped by Michael Greene & Associates and Management 360, will next be seen in the STX crime thriller 17 Bridges. He also will appear as T'Challa in this summer's Avengers: Endgame.

