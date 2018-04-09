A Moment of Appreciation for Chadwick Boseman's 'SNL' Outfits

Versace and Off-White and Louboutin, oh my!

Chadwick Boseman is hardly the first fashionable guy to host SNL, but damn, did he leave an impression.

With the help of stylist Ashley Weston, the suave Black Panther star pulled out all the style stops, throwing Off-White, Louboutin and Givenchy into the mix with remarkable results.

Exhibit A: To say Boseman made a statement as he took to the stage in this delightful pattern-on-pattern extravaganza of a look would be the understatement of the year. Off-the-runway Versace? Check. Louboutins? Check. David Yurman rings? Check. A checker pattern? Check. (Sorry).

But wait, there's more! The all important promotional materials, including the Mary Ellen Matthews portraits, also got the injection of fashion flavor that Boseman stans have come to crave. A Givenchy vertical-stripe blazer and a classic black moto jacket gave him the sophisticated air of a classic Hollywood star.

And here's the protector of Wakanda astride an actual black panther in an Etro blazer and Louboutin sneakers, because, like, what else are you supposed to wear for such an occasion?

For his next trick, Boseman magically transformed into four different fashion personas, all with a snap of his graceful fingers.

Watch as he slips effortlessly from sporty Americana (Calvin Klein) to '80s-inspired decadence (Versace) to indie kid cool (Band of Outsiders) to red carpet-ready (Chayalan).

Finally, we have the promotional video, where Boseman — flanked by Cardi B and Leslie Jones — repped an Off-White striped tee and vest combo that was vaguely reminiscent of Steve Urkel, but worn with the swagger of Jaleel White.

Thank you, Chadwick. We appreciate you.