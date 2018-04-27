Chance the Rapper Apologizes for Kanye West Tweets, Takes Aim at Trump

"I'd never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination."

Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper found himself in a heap of trouble after attempting to defend Kanye West's actions on Twitter. After being lambasted by fans and critics on social media for his "poorly timed comments," Chance took time on Friday morning to apologize on Twitter.

"Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my city and my loved ones," began Chance. "Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He's my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it's hard to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so. I didn't speak up because I agreed with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with Trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him."

He continued by saying: "Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can't sit by and let that happen either." Then, Chance unabashedly took aim at President Trump and skewered him for making a career "out of hatred, racism, and discrimination." "I'd never support someone who'd talk about Chicago as if it's hell on earth and then take steps to make life harder for the disenfranchised among us."

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

He also highlighted his thoughts on black people and Democrats and doubled down on his initial statement, but with a caveat. "My statement about black folk not having to be democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhoods, or black lives."

On Wednesday, Chance received backlash when he tweeted out that not all black people needed to be democrats. Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. applauded Chance on his tweet, after assuming that he was aligning himself with their conservative beliefs. "Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history)," tweeted out Trump early Friday morning.

Chance ended his hearty message by saying the following: "We have to talk honestly about what is happening and has been happening in this country and we have to challenge those who are responsible, as well as those who are giving them a pass. If that happens to include someone I love, someone who is my brother-in-Christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right, it's not my job to defend or protect him. It's my job [to] pick up the phone and talk to him about it."

See Chance's thoughts in full below.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.