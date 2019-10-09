Chance the Rapper Shares Process of Contacting Barack Obama on "Carpool Karaoke"

The rapper also spoke about jetting around the world with Kanye West and did a blind taste test of some "gross" vegetables.

Chance the Rapper joined James Corden for a spin on the late-night host's latest "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday.

The set-up involved Chance helping Corden get to work at CBS. On the ride, they ended up jamming to a number of Chance's songs while they discussed the rapper's relationships with Barack Obama, Jay-Z and Kanye West, as well as his dislike of vegetables.

The segment opened with Chance and Corden singing and rapping along to "All Day Long." After Chance complimented Corden on his performance, the two spoke about Chance's relationship with Obama.

Back in 2008, Chance worked as an intern for the campaign office Obama for America. After he said that he knows the Obama family, the rapper explained that getting in contact with the former president is complicated. "I don't have a number for him, but I have a number him," he said. "I have a person I could call that will say, 'Okay, I'll have him call you.'"

Chance added that he contacts Jay-Z the same way. "Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very, very similar," he said. "Both happen to have an assistant that you have to call and then you get a call from a private number and it's either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one it is calling when I get that call back."

The rapper later told Corden that he does have a "direct line" to Kanye West. Corden then shared that West once asked him for his phone number with the intention of texting him details about a party, though the host didn't hear back from West for a while. "I thought, 'Oh, he's forgotten.' And then he sent me a text at 3 a.m. saying, 'We'll be getting there in about an hour,'" the host recalled.

Chance shared that he has had similar experiences with West. "You'll meet up with him to do one thing and then he'll be like, 'Oh, I got to go to Milan right now. Let's meet up on this jet and you got to make a decision right there. Like, am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or am I gonna go on this date that I have planned?" said Chance. "You have a whole spiritual battle for a second. Like, 'What's more important?'"

After sharing their stories about West, Corden asked Chance about his hatred of vegetables. "I definitely don't like vegetables," he said, though he admitted that he "secretly" eats lettuce on hamburgers.

Corden made Chance face his fears and eat a number of vegetables during a blind taste test. The host first handed the rapper a carrot, though he said it felt like plastic. He then guessed it was a carrot before he took a small bite of the vegetable. "It's so fucking gross," said Chance.

The blind taste test continued with Chance trying celery and refusing to eat a cucumber. "Seeing them in real life makes me definitely not want to eat them at all," he said after he took off the blindfold and peeked at the basket of vegetables.

The taste test concluded with Corden handing Chance a Twizzler. While he was told that the Twizzler was a vegetable, Chance quickly identified the food as candy.

Also on Tuesday, Chance the Rapper performed at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, which were taped Oct. 5 and aired on the network on Tuesday night.

Watch the full "Carpool Karaoke" segment below.