Shop Talk: Chanel's Chalet-Chic Aspen Pop-Up, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Miami Hotel Takeover

The Hollywood Reporter's Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more in its latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles.

Chanel opens Ephemeral pop-up boutique in Aspen

Just in time for the holidays, Chanel has debuted a pop-up boutique in Aspen to serve stylish residents and skiers at the mountainside retreat through late January. Inspired by the famed mirrored staircase at Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel's Paris apartment, the 1,960-square-foot space features a selection from the luxury French fashion house's two latest ready-to-wear collections.

Expect chalet-chic pieces from Chanel's alpine-inspired fall-winter range (the last designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld) alongside the cruise 2020 line, which marks new creative director Virginie Viard's first collection. Also on offer are scarves, gloves, ear muffs, hats and even tweed zip-up ski suits and logo skis, as well as quilted leather and tweed flap bags from the label's newest Chanel 19 handbag line. Maybe some of Hollywood's "powder players" who like to frequent the slopes in Aspen (David Geffen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds own homes in the area) will pop in for some "haute coco."

Chanel Ephemeral; 416 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, Colorado; open through January 21, 2020.

Armarium teams with Hollywood stylists for a cause

In honor of the giving season, luxury rental service Armarium is teaming with Hollywood stylists and Rodarte on a charitable digital campaign. The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress" tapped Elizabeth Stewart (whose clients include Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain), Sophie Lopez (Yalitza Aparicio and Kate Hudson), Julia Von Boehm (Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman), Brit Elkin Hines (Emma Roberts) and others to share self-styled portraits wearing the L.A.-based fashion label's pleated and ruffled metallic lamé dress. For the month of December, Armarium will donate 15 percent of sales from the silver gown's rental ($450) to nonprofit organization Dress for Success. See the exclusive selfies on Armarium's Instagram account and rent the dress online.

Harry Styles' Fine Line pops up in Hollywood

There's still time to catch Harry Styles' pop-up shop, which is open through Thursday in Hollywood. Fresh off Styles' eco-conscious collaboration with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and a sold-out L.A. launch concert for his sophomore album, Fine Line, Harries can experience the fictional isle of Eroda from the "Adore You" music video and shop limited-edition merchandise. Expect to find exclusive beanies, tote bags, tees and bomber jackets ($15 to $100) emblazoned with the singer's latest mantra, "Treat People with Kindness," and the cover of his latest release.

Harry Styles' Fine Line Pop-Up Shop; 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles; open 12 to 8 p.m. daily through Thursday, Dec. 19

Calamigos Ranch launches lifestyle label

Calamigos Ranch, the popular 250-acre Hollywood film location and star-beloved wedding venue, is now a coastal-prep lifestyle label. Calamigos Dry Goods is the newest venture of Calamigos Ranch co-CEO and entrepreneur Garrett Gerson, whose family owns the Malibu Canyon property. The Malibu-made brand is comprised of machine-washable clothing and home textiles ($110 to $290) such as crewneck merino wool sweaters, striped pillows, and color-blocked blankets that can be customized by color and personalized with monograms and short messages. The company is powered by 3D knitwear platform, Variant Malibu, which is also owned by Gerson and will launch collaborations with designers and retailers next year.

Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach launches The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel specials

Now renewed for a fourth season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continues its tradition of pulling promotional stunts, this time in Miami. The award-winning Amazon Originals series is taking over the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach (where several scenes in season three were filmed) with a series of programming that encompasses show-inspired vacation packages, dinner and cocktail specials, and spa treatments. The five-star hotel's gift shop will also be stocked with exclusive branded merchandise, such as makeup bags, mugs, totes, hats, T-shirts and bathrobes.

During December, hotel guests can book a Marvelous Stay ($389 and up per night) that includes an ocean-view room, limited-edition branded gifts, a pre-fix dinner for two ($45 per person) inspired by Jewish-American cuisine, and other treats. The hotel's Lapis Spa & Salon is offering the 50-minute Marvelous Massage ($165) that uses "French cold cream" to hydrate, soften and relieve the skin, while the 45-minute Marvelous Pedicure ($65) channels the show's lead character via the "fragrant aroma of blooming gardenias on a sultry summer night," according to Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach's website.