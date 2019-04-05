'This Changes Everything' to Open Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival

Joey Travolta’s 'Carol of the Bells' and Haroula Rose’s Once 'Upon a River' are also making their world premieres as Centerpiece Screening Selections.

This Changes Everything — Tom Donahue’s documentary about redressing gender imbalance in Hollywood — will kick off Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival.

The feature, which was exec produced by Davis, will be accompanied by the fest's annual program Geena and Friends, featuring Davis along with an all-star group of female actors who re-imagine memorable dialogue from all-male movie scenes through an all-female lens.

BFF’s competition selections, including narrative features, docs, and episodic projects, are 81% female directed.

The festival takes place May 7-11 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Find the full schedule here.