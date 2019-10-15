MIPCOM: Channel 4 Buys Matt LeBlanc Comedy 'Man With a Plan' and 'Star Trek Discovery' From CBS

Both series will launch on Channel 4's digital network E4 next year.

Britain's Channel 4 has picked up two new U.S. series from CBS Studios International, buying both Star Trek: Discovery and the comedy Man With a Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, for their digital channel E4.

This kind of deal —the sale of a U.S. network series to a European national broadcaster —was long the bread and butter of the Mipcom market, which runs through Thursday in Cannes. But increasingly U.S. series are moving off big free-to-air networks and onto smaller pay services or online.

Star Trek: Discovery is a prequel series to the original Star Trek, set 10 years before the adventures of Captain Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise. The series streams on CBS All Access in the U.S. Season 3 of the series has been commissioned and will bow next year.

Man With a Plan stars LeBlanc as a dad forced to take care of his own kids when his wife goes back to work and he is left at home. Created by That 70s Show producers Jackie and Jeff Filgo, the series is currently in its fourth season.

“Channel 4 is already a licensee for several of our top-rated franchises, including The Good Fight and Charmed, and we are confident they will have continued success with Star Trek: Discovery and Man With a Plan,” said Barry Chamberlain, president of sales at CBS Studios International.



