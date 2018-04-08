Channel 5 Takes Kiefer Sutherland's 'Designated Survivor' for U.K.

The network also picked up crime procedural 'The Detail' in a deal with Entertainment One.

Channel 5 has picked up two new drama series for the U.K. from Entertainment One, licensing ABC's political thriller Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland, and Canadian crime procedural The Detail starring Angela Griffin, Wendy Crewson and Shenae Grimes-Beech.

The Designated Survivor deal is a rarity as Netflix already carries the show in the UK, and worldwide outside of North America and it is uncommon for a free-TV network in a major territory like the U.K. to license a show already available online.

The Detail, which airs on CTV in Canada, is a 10-part ensemble drama centered on a trio of female homicide detectives. EOne has sold the show to, among others, France Television, SBS Belgium, TNT Nordic and Fox Networks for the Middle East.

Patrick Roberts, vp International Sales for eOne negotiated the deal for Designated Survivor and The Detail with Katie Keenan, vp, head of acquisitions at Channel 5 and VIMN UK and Cherry Yeandle, acting acquisitions and channel manager for Channel 5.

Ahead of international TV market MIPTV, which kicks off Monday, eOne announced deals for its Canadian dramedy Mary Kills People, which sold to Telefonica's Moviestar+ in Spain, Ziggo in the Netherlands and Fox Networks for the Middle East; crime drama Ice, starring Ray Winstone and Jeremy Sisto, which Sony picked up for its AXN channel in German-speaking Europe and AMC took for its digital channels in Spain and Portugal; and investigative thriller Cardinal, starring Billy Campbell, which was sold to pay-TV channel LaF in Italy.

