Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Announce Separation

The couple married in 2009.

Channing Tatum on Monday shared a statement on his personal Twitter account announcing that he and wife, Jenna Dewan, would be separating after eight years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The two actors met in 2005 on the set of Step Up, a dance film in which they played star-crossed lovers. They married in 2009 and have a 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

