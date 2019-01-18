Channing Tatum Parts Ways With UTA, Management 360 (Exclusive)

He has not signed with new representation at this time.

Channing Tatum has parted ways with his longtime reps UTA and Management 360, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The quiet departures were characterized by a source as amicable.

As word spread of the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor-producer's exits today, interested parties are already calling, but he has not signed with new representation at this time.

Tatum continues to be repped by Hansen Jacobson and publicity firm Relevant.